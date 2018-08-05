Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half on November 12, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari sustained a sprained left ankle during Saturday's late practice, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Per reports, the injury will sideline Bakhtiari for a few weeks, but it is not expected to jeopardize his availability for the Packers' season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Bakhtiari was injured during team drills at Lambeau Field and was taken to the locker room on a cart.

A two-time second team All-Pro, Bakhtiari has started in all 74 games in which he's played for Green Bay since joining the team in 2013.

"I think he said he got his foot caught underneath him," Packers left guard Lane Taylor said, per ESPN. "Not 100 percent sure, but I'm sure he'll be fine."

The Packers used Kyle Murphy at left tackle and Jason Spriggs at right tackle following Bakhtiari's departure. Veteran free-agent tackle Byron Bell also took reps at right tackle.