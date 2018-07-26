Green Bay Packers put Bryan Bulaga, Nick Perry on PUP list

Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga and linebacker Nick Perry are expected to be ready for the season opener despite being placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.

Bulaga tore his ACL on Nov. 6 against the Detroit Lions and didn't take part in the team's offseason program. He sustained the same injury to his left knee early in the 2013 training camp and missed that entire season.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Bulaga "looks great" on Thursday and didn't express any doubt that the 29-year-old or Perry (ankle) will be available for the opener.

"I don't think there's any threat that they'll be ready for the season," McCarthy said, via ESPN. "This is clearly a medical decision. There's timelines and things you look at history-wise, with particular injuries. I think it's more in tune with that. But I know both guys are chomping to get out there in the full mode."

Perry collected 52 tackles and a career-high 11 sacks in 2016 that led to a five-year, $59 million contract extension. The 28-year-old had 38 tackles and seven sacks in 12 games last season.

Vince Biegel and Reggie Gilbert are expected to see additional opportunities at outside linebacker opposite six-time Pro Bowl selection Clay Matthews.

Jason Spriggs likely will see the majority of first-team reps at right tackle in the absence of Bulaga.

The Packers open the season against the NFC North-rival Chicago Bears on Sept. 9.