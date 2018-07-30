Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) leaps past a diving tackle by Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) during the first half on September 17, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers safety Kentrell Brice has been working with the starters during preseason camp, but his status is uncertain after he reportedly was carried off the field on a cart Monday.

Brice was participating in special teams drills when he sustained a leg injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported.

The injury came early on the fourth day of preseason camp. Brice was down on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field.

The extent of the injury is not yet known.

Brice, a former undrafted rookie, played in 16 regular-season games plus three postseason contests with one start in 2016 as a rookie.

Last season, he played in six games, including three starts, before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery in November. That injury put him on injured reserve.

He finished the 2017 season with one interception, three passes defensed and 21 total tackles.