Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is expected to miss the upcoming season, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Ryan, who was slated to start at inside linebacker this season, injured his right leg during Monday's practice. He quickly clutched at his knee and screamed in pain as teammates gathered around him, per Michael Cohen of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old started 12 of the 15 games in which he played last season and recorded 81 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Ryan has collected 206 tackles and one sack in 43 career games since being selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy stated on Tuesday that the team's other linebackers will have an opportunity for additional playing time in light of Ryan's injury.

"The young [linebackers], stating the obvious, there's opportunity in front of them. You want to see them step up these next practices," McCarthy said. "[Numbers] five, six, seven, eight are important. The majority of the install is in, between 70-80 percent on both sides of the ball. It's a heavy situational emphasis, and you want to see those young linebackers grow through this. Their instincts, playing fast, are all important components."