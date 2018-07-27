Home / Sports News / NFL

Tennessee Titans sign TE Delanie Walker to two-year extension

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 27, 2018 at 6:38 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Tennessee Titans signed tight end Delanie Walker to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

The team did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract is worth $17 million. Including an $8 million signing bonus, $12.6 million of the contract is guaranteed.

Walker, 33, is entering his 13th NFL season and sixth year with the Titans. He has at least 60 receptions in each of his five seasons with Tennessee.

"Year 13 -- it knocks on the door. It is right here. I am always excited, and we have some good things going on with the Titans. I am ready to hit the ground running," said Walker, per the team's official website. "I am just thankful to be in [the game] as long as I have been and being able to play with the Titans. I am blessed."

In 2017, Walker earned Pro Bowl honors for the third consecutive season after hauling in a team-high 74 receptions for 807 yards and three touchdowns.

Walker capped his season by being named MVP of the Pro Bowl, catching two touchdown passes, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

A sixth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006, Walker had his lone 1,000-yard season with Tennessee in 2015, when he caught a career-best 94 passes for 1,088 yards and six scores.

Walker has caught 479 passes for 5,621 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career. He played his first seven seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Titans prior to the 2013 season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Chicago Cubs acquire Cole Hamels from Texas Rangers Chicago Cubs acquire Cole Hamels from Texas Rangers
New York Yankees trade for Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ New York Yankees trade for Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ
Golfer Patrick Reed flips out about camera crew making noise with change Golfer Patrick Reed flips out about camera crew making noise with change
New York Yankees lose injured Aaron Judge for three weeks New York Yankees lose injured Aaron Judge for three weeks
Angels could close in even more on Mariners Angels could close in even more on Mariners