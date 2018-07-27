Titans make LT Lewan highest-paid OL

The Tennessee Titans and left tackle Taylor Lewan agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Although the Titans did not release terms of the deal, multiple media outlets reported that the pact is for five years and $80 million, making Lewan the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman.

The deal includes $50 million in guaranteed money, according to the NFL Network, and eclipsed the four-year, $62 million contract that left tackle Nate Solder signed with the New York Giants in March.

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound Lewan was set to earn $9.34 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

The 11th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Lewan started all 16 games in each of the past two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors both years.

"It is my obligation to sharpen my tools, and get ready for a really strong season," Lewan told reporters Thursday. "I want this team to be successful, and I want to do whatever can to be the best left tackle I can be."

Although Lewan skipped Tennessee's mandatory minicamp in June, he showed up at training camp while the sides worked out a new deal. Lewan did not participate in team drills on Thursday.

With Lewan the cornerstone of their offensive line, the Titans featured the league's No. 3 rushing attack in 2016, averaging 136.7 yards.