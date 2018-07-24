Home / Sports News / NFL

Tennessee Titans to release linebacker Kevin Dodd

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 24, 2018 at 7:32 PM
The Tennessee Titans will release linebacker Kevin Dodd, according to a published report.

Dodd, a second-round draft pick of Tennessee in the 2016 NFL Draft, was told by the team Tuesday that he will be waived, TitansOnline reported.

The Titans placed Dodd on the "did not report" list when he was a no-show on Sunday, the day players who were dealing with injuries during minicamp were due to be at training camp.

Dodd underwent a pair of foot surgeries with Tennessee that limited him to nine games in each of his two seasons with the club.

The 6-foot-5, 277-pound Dodd was a force during his final season at Clemson, registering 12 sacks, but he collected only one sack and 12 tackles in 18 games with the Titans.

