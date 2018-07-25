Washington Redskins sign free agent DB Prince Charles Iworah

The Washington Redskins signed free agent defensive back Prince Charles Iworah on Wednesday.

To make room for Iworah on the roster, running back Keith Marshall was waived with an injury settlement.

Iworah was a seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall) of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played one game in two seasons, making one tackle, before the 49ers released him last year.

Early this year, Iworah signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was released shortly after the NFL Draft.

Marshall, a seventh-round pick (No. 242 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Redskins, was plagued by injuries in his two seasons with the team. He ran 4.31 seconds, the fastest 40-yard-dash time at the 2016 NFL Combine.