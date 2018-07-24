Home / Sports News / NFL

Redskins RB Thompson set for training camp

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 24, 2018 at 12:42 PM
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson plans to begin practicing this week as he keeps an eye on returning to the field for the team's season opener.

Thompson, who sustained a broken fibula in Week 11 last season, said he doesn't expect to be placed on the physically unable to perform list. The 27-year-old was around the facilities and on the sidelines during summer workouts, but did not practice with the team, per the Washington Post.

"I'm feeling pretty good right now, I will start practicing with the guys from day one but just taking it slowly..." Thompson told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. "The focus is to really be ready by that first regular season game."

Thompson had 39 receptions for 510 yards to go along with 294 rushing yards and six total touchdowns through 10 games last season.

The health of the versatile 5-foot-8, 195-pounder could go a long way in improving the Redskins' 28th-ranked ground game, which mustered just 90.5 yards per game.

LSU product Derrius Guice, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, is expected to handle the early-down work for Washington.

Guice rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at LSU. He was even better as a sophomore, piling up 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Guice set school records for the longest run (96 yards) and rushing yards in one game (285). Guice left with a career average of 6.527 yards per carry, also an LSU record.

Guice left LSU with the fifth-highest rushing total in school history (3,074 yards), one spot behind Leonard Fournette (3,830 yards).

