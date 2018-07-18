Colts DE McCain pleads not guilty to assault charges

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain pleaded not guilty to two counts of battery in Los Angeles relating to an alleged incident with a woman in January.

McCain, through his attorney Jill Carter, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the woman in the case, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed.

A pretrial hearing, which McCain is required to attend, is set for Aug. 21.

The woman accused McCain of spitting on her and grabbing her by the neck in the incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 7. McCain told the Indianapolis Star in June that the woman is "lying."

McCain missed mandatory minicamp with the Colts in June and head coach Frank Reich said he "felt like it was best that we get this thing settled and work through it."

The Los Angeles Chargers rescinded their tender offer to McCain in April, making him a free agent. He signed with the Colts in May.

The Chargers would not say if the alleged incident led them to rescind the tender offer, although they did say they learned of it before making their decision.

The 26-year-old McCain was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of California in 2014. He also has played for the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, he made 20 tackles, including five sacks, and forced two fumbles in 15 games while serving as a backup to Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.