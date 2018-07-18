Steelers' Antonio Brown named 'Madden NFL 19' cover star

July 18 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown will be on the cover of Madden NFL 19.

EA Sports announced the Pittsburgh Steelers superstar as the cover athlete on Wednesday morning. Brown follows consecutive New England Patriots players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in receiving the honor from the popular video game franchise. New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. had the cover of Madden NFL 16, while former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was on the cover of Madden NFL 15.

The four-time All-Pro pass catcher is also on the cover of Madden NFL Overdrive, a new update for mobile available on Aug. 15 on iOS and Android. Madden NFL 19 is available worldwide on Aug. 10.

"I am beyond honored to be on the cover of both Madden games," Brown said. "There's a lot of milestones athletes dream of, and after being inducted into the Madden 99 Club earlier this year, and now appearing on the cover of this year's games, it's clear that business is not just booming, but I'm also among the all-time greatest with these honors."

Brown, 30, has five consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Last year he led the league with 1,533 receiving yards. He also had nine touchdowns on 101 receptions. Brown has been named an All-Pro for four consecutive seasons. He led the league in receptions and yards in 2014 and led the NFL in receptions in 2015.

He is also one of seven players to have a 99 overall rating in this year's game. Brown joins Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Brady and Gronkowski in the 99 club.