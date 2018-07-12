Bears CB Amukamara's goal: 10 interceptions

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara has set the bar extremely high for this season.

"I'm really looking for a 10-pick season," Amukamara told the Chicago Tribune.

A lofty goal to be certain since Amukamara has just seven interceptions over the span of his entire seven-year NFL career. In fact, his last pick was in September 2005 when he intercepted then-Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"I'm reaching for the stars, right?" the 29-year-old Amukamara said. "But at the same time, I know what I'm capable of. I know how hard I've worked. And every year I keep putting those goals out there. Because when it finally does happen, I can circle back to the time that I said it."

Amukamara signed a three-year, $27-million deal in the offseason after recording 48 tackles in 14 games in 2017.

He was selected by the New York Giants with the 19th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. Amukamara spent five seasons with the Giants before working the 2016 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his career, Amukamara has 358 tackles, 58 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 83 career games.