Romo: Cowboys could have No. 1 WR on roster

Much has been made about the Dallas Cowboys' perceived lack of an undisputed No. 1 wide receiver.

Tony Romo, however, sees it differently.

"It depends on what you're defining as a No. 1 receiver. Is it by name alone? Is it by talent? I mean, you don't know that they don't have one," the former Cowboys quarterback said on NFL Total Access, via the Dallas Morning News. "There's always someone that can come up. For me, it was Miles Austin after (Terrell Owens) left, and it was the same discussion then.

"At the end of the day, if you put the ball in small windows and you're aggressively putting the ball where you want, there's going to be windows. When you have someone who is super talented, the windows are wider. If you have Julio Jones, the windows are wider, so you don't have to be as perfect as a quarterback.

"As Dak (Prescott) continues to improve and gets to the level he feels comfortable at, I think the windows don't have to be as big. From that perspective, they just need guys to get into their spots and the ball will get there."

The Cowboys have seen the departures of tight end Jason Witten and wide receiver Dez Bryant this offseason, with the former retiring while the latter was released in a salary-cap move. They were the top two pass catchers on the team last year.

Dallas' wide receiver depth chart isn't imposing with offseason acquisitions Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson and Tavon Austin joining Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams and third-round draft pick Michael Gallup.

Prescott, who previously said that he wanted to be "the best quarterback that the Cowboys ever had," has started every game the past two seasons and has posted a 22-10 record. He received NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and helped the Cowboys to the playoffs in 2016 with an NFC-best 13-3 record.

The Cowboys weren't as fortunate in 2017 after registering a 9-7 mark to miss the playoffs with Prescott throwing 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Prescott has thrown for 6,991 yards with 45 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in two seasons. He has also rushed for 639 yards and 12 scores on 114 carries.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Romo is the all-time leading passer in Cowboys history with 34,183 yards and 248 TD passes.