Las Vegas reveals hefty PSL prices for Raiders

Las Vegas will become home to the Oakland Raiders in 2020 and the city's long wait for an NFL franchise finally will be realized.

A $1.8 billion stadium is about 15 percent complete and is being built on the far south end of the famed Las Vegas Strip.

And on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Personal Seat Licenses will cost up to $75,000 apiece.

PSLs are agreements that give fans the opportunity to purchase season tickets. According to the Las Vegas newspaper, there are three tiers of PSLs and in total they will generate $160 million.

The Review-Journal reported PSLs for VIP club seats will cost $75,000 each. Club PSLs will fetch $35,000 apiece while the lowest level PSL will cost $20,000 for each seat.

The Review-Journal said the pricing structure was confirmed by a team spokesman. Ticket buyers will have the opportunity to finance the cost of PSLs.

Under that scenario, the total cost of PSLs and two season tickets for the best seats will cost $33,927 a year if financed through 2024.

Two mid-level club seats will cost $19,132 per year, while two low-end club seats would cost $13,647 a year.

Individual game tickets still will be sold. The team has not released an average ticket price.

The Review-Journal examined PSLs for other recently opened stadiums.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a year ago that PSLs for Atlanta Falcons games would range from $500 to $45,000 per seat. Game tickets cost between $55 and $385 for Mercedes Benz Stadium, which opened in August.

The Minnesota Vikings raised $100 million for U.S. Bank Stadium via PSLs, which they called "stadium-builder licenses," according to a 2014 Minneapolis Star-Tribune report. Those licenses ranged from $500 to $9,500 per seat.

San Francisco's Levi Stadium opened in July 2014. The 49ers seat license cost between $2,000 and $80,000.