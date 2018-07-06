Book it: Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles now a best seller

Nick Foles is returning to a backup role with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is rising up one depth chart during the offseason.

Foles, who came off the bench when starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship, is expected to land on the New York Times' best-seller list next week.

Foles' autobiography, "Believe It," which chronicles his improbable rags-to-riches storybook tale of 2017, is poised to debut at No. 5 on the Times' hardcover, non-fiction list, according to book publisher Tyndale House, per Pro Football Talk.

The book also will debut at No. 3 on Publisher's Weekly hardcover non-fiction list and is expected to be on USA Today's best-seller list as well.

Foles stepped in when Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14. He capped Philadelphia's postseason run by completing 28 of 43 passes for three touchdowns and 373 yards in a 41-33 win over New England in Super Bowl LII.

The performance earned Foles MVP honors in the Super Bowl and marked the first championship for the Eagles since 1960. Foles also caught a touchdown pass right before halftime on the famous "Philly Special" play.

Foles signed with Philadelphia in March 2017 after the Kansas City Chiefs declined his contract option. He played one season with the Chiefs after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams following the 2015 campaign.

Foles, who restructured his contract in the offseason to remain in Philadelphia, is donating all proceeds of the book to charity.