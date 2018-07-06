Eagles OT Johnson calls no snitchin' on PED provision

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has an issue with an NFL provision regarding violations of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Johnson sent out a brief but succinct tweet in response to the idea that the NFL's Management Council could reduce any player suspension if the alleged violator provides information that reveals others who attempted to circumvent the policy.

Posting on social media, Johnson tweeted a simple "No snitchin'" atop a story by Pro Football Talk that details the league policy that would reward offenders for providing information on other violators.

Johnson has an intimate history with the the league's policy on PEDs, twice earning suspensions for violations over the past four seasons. He was suspended for four games in 2014 and received a 10-game ban in 2016.

There is an obvious deterrent for any player wishing to share information with the league, even with the incentive that it could cut up to 50 percent off the suspension.

Since violating the PED policy results in an automatic four-game ban, a player who receives less will automatically draw suspicion as to whether he cooperated with the NFL. The entire policy, per Pro Football Talks, is as follows:

"The NFL Management Council may, prior to the conclusion of a Player's appeal, reduce the length of the suspension and corresponding bonus forfeiture by up to 50% when the Player has provided full and complete assistance (including hearing testimony if required) to the Management Council which results in the finding of an additional violation of the Policy by another Player, coach, trainer or other person subject to this Policy."