Eagles' Doug Pederson, Saints' Sean Payton gamble on golf course

The Philadelphia Eagles will wear their home green jerseys when they face the Saints in New Orleans in Week 11 this season as a result of a golfing bet between Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Pederson and Payton made several bets while playing a round of golf during the league meetings in March, according to ESPN.com.

The first was the jersey wager to determine which team would wear their traditional home colors during their November meeting. That competition ended after a three-hole carryover.

Payton also lost a bet that will require him to send the Eagles' coaching staff some New Orleans food.

"Hey, if I'd have kept playing, he'd have been in our locker room," said Payton during a conference call with Pederson and Arizona State head football coach Herm Edwards in advance of their appearance in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this month.

Payton and Pederson said they thought the bets they made would be more interesting than putting up $20 bills or something similar.

Pederson enjoyed telling his owner and general manager about his victory.

"Obviously they couldn't believe it," Pederson said in the ESPN.com report. "But we had a great day, it was fun, it was exciting. And listen, when those competitive juices are flowing, he wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him. That's just the way it goes."