NFL suspends Philadelphia Eagles LB Nigel Bradham for one game

Linebacker Nigel Bradham of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended for the first game of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the NFL Network reported on Friday.

The suspension is the result of a July 2016 incident in which Bradham was arrested by Miami Beach police on suspicion of battery/aggravated assault.

In a post on Twitter, Bradham wrote: "I would like to apologize to my fans, coaches, teammates and the entire eagles organization for the 1 game suspension. This stems from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved .I look forward to giving it my all this season and helping the team win another Championship."

Bradham completed a deferred prosecution program in January, according to Miami-Dade County Court records, and the case was closed a few days later.

"We have been in contact with Nigel and the NFL regarding his suspension," the Eagles said in a statement. "We respect the league's decision on this matter and we are disappointed that Nigel put himself in this position. Nigel has taken responsibility and expressed to us through his words and actions that he has learned from his mistake. We will continue to be supportive of him throughout this process."

Earlier this year, Bradham signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles.