Julio Jones deletes Atlanta Falcons connections on Instagram

April 24 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones recently caused a stir by deleting his Atlanta Falcons pictures and unfollowing team-related accounts on Instagram.

Jones made the move on Monday. He also turned his account private.

The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played his entire NFL career in Atlanta.

Jones, 29, signed a five-year, $71.2 million contract in 2015. The deal includes $47 million guaranteed. Jones is due $10.5 million this season, $12.5 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020.

In 2017, Jones hauled in just three touchdowns, his second-lowest total since he caught two scores in five games during the 2013 season. He had 88 receptions for 1,444 yards in 16 starts.

The wide receiver also changed his Instagram bio. His new group of photos includes one shot of himself wearing his high school football jersey and another of him wearing a helmet on his head with no team logo on it. He also isn't following a single account.

His last post is from Feb. 10.

A source told ESPN that Jones made the move to set an example for players at Alabama, where he starred from 2008 to 2010. Sources told 92.9 The Game that Jones just wanted a "fresh start" on social media.

The prolific pass catcher still follows the Falcons and several teammates on Twitter. He also still has a photo of himself in Falcons gear as his Twitter profile picture.

Jones has yet to join the team for offseason workouts. The team began its offseason program on April 16. OTA workouts begin on May 21 and mandatory minicamp kicks off June 12.