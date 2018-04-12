Report: Landry, Browns closing in on 5-year, $75M deal

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns are finalizing a five-year contract extension worth $75.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Rapoport reported that the extension is set to include $47 million guaranteed for Landry, who was acquired by the Browns in a trade last month with the Miami Dolphins. Cleveland sent a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) in 2018 NFL Draft and a seventh-round selection in 2019 to Miami.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Landry led the league in receptions with 112 last season. By comparison, the sum total of Browns receivers recorded just 134 -- with Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis each grabbing 27.

Landry finished with 987 yards receiving for an 8.8-yard average per catch in 2017. He also had nine touchdown catches.

The only players to have more receptions since Landry entered the league in 2014 are Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns have Josh Gordon at receiver, but off-field issues make his availability an issue. Corey Coleman, a first-round draft pick in 2016, had 23 receptions for 305 yards in nine games last season.