2018 NFL schedules: Philadelphia Eagles to host Atlanta Falcons in opener

The NFL will officially announce its 2018 regular-season schedule at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, but several of the matchups have already been reported, including the season opener involving the Super Bowl champion Philadephia Eagles.

The Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6, to start the 2018 NFL regular season, multiple media outlets reported.

The Eagles beat the Falcons 15-10 in the NFC divisional round last season.

Also, the Cleveland Browns will host the New York Jets on Thursday night in Week 3 of the season, the New York Daily News reported.

FOX and the NFL Network are both televising Thursday night games this season, but the Jets-Browns matchup might be an NFL Network-only contest.

The fact that both teams are expected to take quarterbacks in the first round may add some appeal to this game. Then again, since the game is played so early in the season, the rookies may still be on the bench.

The Daily News also reported that the Minnesota Vikings, with new quarterback Kirk Cousins, will face the Jets in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Also, the Atlanta Falcons and Saints will meet in New Orleans on Thanksgiving Day, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The Saints will then travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys the following Thursday night, per the Times-Picayune.