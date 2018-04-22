Jay Feely: Prom date photo with gun 'intended to be a joke'

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely apologized on Sunday after posting a picture on his Twitter account of himself holding a gun as he stands in between his daughter and her prom date.

On Saturday, Feely posted the photo of himself standing with his left arm around his daughter as she smiled while looking at him. In his right hand was a gun pointed downward while her date also smiled.

"Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys," Feely wrote as a caption to the photo.

Feely offered his apology on Twitter the following day.

"The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke," the 41-year-old Feely wrote. "My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue."

Feely played for six NFL teams during his 14-year career from 2001-14 before joining CBS Sports as an NFL and college football analyst.

He has connected on 332 of 402 field-goal attempts (82.6 percent) with the Atlanta Falcons (2001-04), New York Giants (2005-06), Miami Dolphins (2007), the New York Jets (2008-09), Arizona Cardinals (2010-13) and Chicago Bears (2014).

Feely has also hit 449-of-452 PATs for a total of 1,445 points.