NFL announces dates, times for London games

The dates and times for the 2018 NFL International Series games in London were announced by the league on Thursday.

The entire 256-game regular-season schedule will be announced later on Thursday during a two-hour show on NFL Network (8-10 p.m. ET).

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders will kick off the three-game set in London when they battle at the new Tottenham Stadium on Oct. 14 (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

The Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 21 (9:30 a.m. ET, CBS) before the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles challenge the Jacksonville Jaguars at the same venue on Oct. 28 (9:30 a.m., NFL Network).

The Raiders, Chargers and Jaguars will be considered the home team in their respective games in London.

Thursday's announcement set the order of the Eagles-Jaguars and Titans-Chargers matchups. The three games in London had been previously announced.

This season's Mexico City game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will take place on Nov. 19 (8:15 p.m. ET).

In January, the league announced all home and away opponents for each team for the regular season, but not the dates for the games.

Earlier in the offseason, it was confirmed that the season will begin with the Eagles playing host to the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game.

The teams involved in the AFC Championship Game will also reunite as the New England Patriots will face the Jaguars.

The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens kick off the preseason schedule with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 2.