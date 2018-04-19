Rams to play Chiefs on MNF in Mexico City

Monday Night Football will feature a game played in Mexico City this coming season.

The Los Angeles Rams will act as the home team when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 19 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised by ESPN.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be announced Thursday evening.

"Over the past two seasons, we have seen the extraordinary passion that exists for NFL football in Mexico," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We are excited for another memorable event at Estadio Azteca as the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs head to Mexico City in 2018."

NFL games were played in Mexico in 2016 and 2017, and the league and Mexico's Ministry of Tourism announced a three-year agreement last November to play regular-season games in Mexico through 2021.

This past November, 77,000 fans attended a game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.

Three other 2018 games will be played in London.

This will be the Rams' first regular-season game in Mexico.

"Southern California and Mexico share strong historic and cultural ties and this game will provide an opportunity to celebrate the special connection between these two regions," Rams owner Stanley Kroenke said, according to NFL.com. "It is great to be participating in the NFL's international games again and working with the league to grow the game abroad. Mexico has one of the largest NFL fan bases in the world and we are excited to bring Rams football to the millions of fans there."

The Chiefs also will be playing their first regular-season game in Mexico.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the NFL's international initiatives once again, and we are excited to face the Rams at historic Estadio Azteca this fall," said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, per NFL.com "The support for the NFL in Mexico has grown significantly since our initial trip in 1996. We look forward to returning to Mexico and connecting with a new generation of fans this season."