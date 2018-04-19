Report: WR Coleman to re-sign with Saints

Wide receiver Brandon Coleman could have signed with any team, but he will re-sign with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The Saints did not tender Coleman as a restricted free agent, but Coleman made no secret of the fact that he wanted to remain with the Saints.

"I really want to stay, but it's out of my control right now," Coleman said recently on The NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Some things are just out of your control."

Coleman, 25, had 23 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns during the 2017 regular season, when he played in 16 games, including six starts. He also started one postseason game, catching four passes for 44 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Coleman has recorded 79 catches for 1,099 and eight touchdowns in his four seasons in New Orleans.

Coleman joins Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Cameron Meredith as wide receivers on the Saints roster. Unsigned restricted free agent Willie Snead could remain with New Orleans as well.