2018 NFL Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans' selections, team needs

The Tennessee Titans have six picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 25 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Titans' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

TITANS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 8 6 9 11 9

STARTERS 0 3 1 3 3

BACKUPS 1 0 0 7 5

OTHER TEAMS 4 1 3 0 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 3 2 5 1 1

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Outside linebacker/edge rusher: Both Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan are in the final years of their respective contracts, and are getting to the age where the wear and tear could begin to show at any time. Veteran Erik Walden, who joined the team last year, has not been brought back yet, and the light still hasn't gone on for Kevin Dodd, now entering his third season. The Titans have a solid fourth guy in Aaron Wallace, but they need a pure edge rusher to become the heir apparent to Morgan and Orakpo. To get that, chances are, it will have to come with a pretty early pick.

2. Wide receiver: Simply from a numbers standpoint, the Titans need more here, not to mention they could use some reliable productivity as well. The Titans are banking that last year's top pick Corey Davis will shake the injury bug and become a more consistent threat. Rishard Matthews is a decent No. 2 receiver, but beyond that there are lots of question marks. Taywan Taylor has potential and Tajae Sharpe returns after spending last year on injured reserve with a foot injury. Eric Decker and Harry Douglas exited as free agents, and the Titans probably need a veteran, as well as possibly a draft pick here. They were flirting with ex-Eagles and Bills receiver Jordan Matthews.

3. Inside linebacker: Yes, the Titans brought in Will Compton to replace Avery Williamson. Compton was an overachiever for the Redskins, but is coming off an injury. The Titans probably need to add an inside linebacker not only for depth, but someone who can help out on special teams as well.

Below is a list of all six of the Titans' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

TITANS 2018 Draft (Six picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-25: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (6-1, 292, 4.95)

2-57: Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE/LB, Oklahoma (6-2, 254, 4.76)

3-89: Martinas Rankin, T/G, Mississippi State (6-4, 308, 5.19)

4-125: Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia (6-0, 238, 4.66)

5-162: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State (6-5, 228, 4.66)

6-199: Darrel Williams, RB, LSU (6-0, 225, 4.66)