2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Houston Texans' selections, team needs

The Houston Texans have eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 68 in the third round April 27 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Texans' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

TEXANS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 9 10 7 6 7

STARTERS 1 5 2 4 2

BACKUPS 1 3 4 2 5

OTHER TEAMS 1 1 1 0 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 6 1 0 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Tackle: The Texans still need help across the offensive line. This isn't a good tackle situation. Julien Davenport is unproven, but is now the starting left tackle. Jeff Allen has been a disappointment at right guard, but remains the starter.

2. Secondary: Aaron Colvin is more of a slot corner than an outside corner. They still need help at cornerback on the perimeter. Safety remains a depth issue even after the addition of Tyrann Mathieu.

3. Tight end: Following the retirement of C.J. Fiedorowicz due to concussions, this position is dangerously thin. Ryan Griffin is the primary tight end and they don't view him as a starter.

Below is a list of all eight of the Texans' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

TEXANS 2018 Draft (Eight picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

3-68: Joseph Noteboom, T, TCU (6-5, 309, 4.96)

3-80: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech (6-0, 217, 4.47)

*3-98: Jaylen Samuels, RB/TE, North Carolina State (5-11, 225, 4.54)

4-103: Holton Hill, CB, Texas (6-2, 196, 4.49)

6-177: Chad Thomas, DL, Miami (6-5, 281, 4.78)

*6-211: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame (6-5, 253, 4.81)

*6-214: Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee (6-3, 314, 5.15)

7-222: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque (6-1, 187, 4.52)