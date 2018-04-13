2018 NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars' selections, team needs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have seven picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 29 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Jaguars' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

JAGUARS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 8 9 8 7 7

STARTERS 0 6 1 3 2

BACKUPS 0 0 5 1 4

OTHER TEAMS 2 2 2 3 1

OUT OF LEAGUE 6 1 0 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Wide receiver: This should be first priority as the Jaguars do not have an elite receiver on the roster. It's probably too much to ask a rookie to be the team's No. 1 receiver but if he's talented enough, he could be that guy. Neither of the team's two best receivers - fifth-year player Marqise Lee and newcomer Donte Moncrief - have shown they can be a No. 1 guy. In their combined eight seasons in the league, only three times has one of them caught more than 40 passes in a season. Both have also been injury-prone with Lee missing nine games his first two seasons and Moncrief sitting out 11 contests the last two years due to injuries.

2. Tight end: Even though the Jaguars signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins, securing another tight end will be a priority after the team departed ways with Marcedes Lewis. Seferian-Jenkins will help the passing game in that he's versatile and can line up at various spots. But the Jaguars also need a big, blocking tight end who can be an equal boost to the passing attack. The Jaguars will continue to put a heavy emphasis on the running game and that will necessitate a strong, blocking tight end like Lewis was. The good news is that this is a deep draft at the position which means the Jaguars can probably find their man on the second, maybe even the third day of the draft.

3. Right tackle: Jermey Parnell will be in his eighth year in the league but will be 32 years old this season. He's only missed four games in the last three years, but the Jaguars need to start developing his replacement. There is not a solid backup that looks ready enough to step in when Parnell retires or is let go so the Jaguars need to bring in someone that can get a solid year of practice and be ready to move into the lineup as early as 2019. While this isn't a strong year for right tackles, the right find on Day 2 or 3 could result in the right fit in the future for the Jaguars.

Below is a list of all seven of the Jaguars' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

JAGUARS 2018 Draft (Seven picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-29: Connor Williams, T, Texas (6-5, 296, 5.05)

2-61: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State (6-5, 247, 4.54)

3-93: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida (5-11, 197, 4.46)

4-129: Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State (6-1, 244, 4.73)

6-203: Justin Jones, DT, North Carolina State (6-2, 309, 5.09)

7-230: Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple (6-2, 221, 4.45)

7-247: Ryan Green, RB, Florida State (5-10, 192, 4.41)