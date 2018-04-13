2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Indianapolis Colts' selections, team needs

The Indianapolis Colts have nine picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 6 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Colts' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

COLTS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 7 5 8 8 8

STARTERS 0 2 3 3 4

BACKUPS 0 0 1 3 3

OTHER TEAMS 1 1 2 1 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 6 2 2 1 1

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Outside pass rusher: Indianapolis has tried to fill the void through veteran free agency. But the franchise needs an outstanding young pass rushing talent that can anchor the defensive line and be a playmaker. There will be some people available for the Colts to choose from, such as North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb and Boston College's Harold Landry.

2. Middle linebacker: With a new defensive coordinator running the show and the need for more athletic skills required of the team's inside linebackers, Indianapolis will be looking for help at all three linebacking positions in the new 4-3 defensive alignment. But middle linebacker is where the Colts will be looking for immediate help.

3. Cornerback: Gone are Vontae Davis and Rashaan Melvin, who began the 2017 season as starters in the Colts secondary. Davis was released during the season and Melvin was allowed to move on via free agency. Pierre Desir is back and Quincy Wilson is expected to move into a starting role in his second season. Nate Hairston, another second-year player, appears set as the team's top slot cornerback. Still, finding depth at the position will be crucial in this draft.

Below is a list of all nine of the Colts' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

COLTS 2018 Draft (Nine picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-6: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State (6-0, 233, 4.40)

2-36: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida (5-10, 189, 4.53)

2-37: Courtland Sutton, WR, Southern Methodist (6-3, 218, 4.54)

2-49: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State (6-5, 270, 4.95)

3-67: Braden Smith, G, Auburn (6-6, 315, 5.20)

4-104: Geron Christian, T, Louisville (6-5, 298, 5.33)

5-140: Kenny Young, LB, UCLA (6-1, 236, 4.60)

6-178: Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware (6-4, 306, 4.95)

7-221: Foye Oluokun, LB/S, Yale (6-0, 229, 4.48)