Kraft on Brady's contract: 'Neither side has an issue'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady typically receives extensions when his contract has just two years remaining.

Although Brady's current deal expires after the 2019 season, Patriots owner Robert Kraft downplayed the concerns about that contractual element during an interview with Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

"He'll be 41 when the season starts," Kraft said. "Neither side has an issue with it. If it becomes an issue, we'll deal with it."

Four of the five contract extensions Brady has signed came with two seasons remaining on his deal. The fifth was put on hold as he was coming off his ACL tear in 2009.

Brady is slated to make $15 million this season with a $22 million salary-cap hit.

The three-time NFL MVP is on record as saying he'd like to play until he's 45 years old.

"I hope he plays," Kraft said. "He's at a different point in his life. He talked about it. It's interesting to see that Tom vs. Time and see where he's at, his kids growing up. But that is something for he and his family to decide what is right for him.

"Me personally, I'd like to see him play as long as he can. I don't think anyone would have believed 10 years ago that he would have played this year, gone to the Super Bowl and been MVP of the league at 40 years old. It's just unbelievable. It speaks to the way he takes care of himself, the way he trains, how much film he watches, one of the hardest working guys. He is driven to excel. I think as long as he feels he is like that, he'll keep playing. We're so lucky to have him in our system."

Brady threw for a league-best 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns with only eight interceptions this past season.

He is the oldest player to receive the award and the fourth to win it three or more times (Peyton Manning, five; Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas, three apiece). Brady was also the NFL MVP after the 2007 and 2010 seasons.

With Brady at quarterback, the Patriots have won the AFC East title a record 15 times.

Brian Hoyer remains the only other quarterback remaining on the roster. The last two quarterbacks the Patriots drafted -- Jacoby Brissett (2016, third round) and Jimmy Garoppolo (2014, second round) -- were traded away last season to the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.