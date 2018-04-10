TE Wright signs with Chiefs

Tight end Tim Wright signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in a picture he posted of himself on Instagram.

"It's Official!! I Am Now A Kansas City Chief!!" posted Wright, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2015.

The team has not made a formal announcement and Wright did not reveal the terms of his deal. He is expected to provide depth behind Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris in Kansas City.

Wright missed all of the 2016 season with a torn ACL and spent part of the 2017 preseason with the Detroit Lions before being released.

The 27-year-old recorded a career-high 54 receptions for 571 yards during his rookie season in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wright collected six touchdowns with New England the following season and has 89 catches for 907 yards with 13 scores during 41 career contests with the Buccaneers, Patriots and Detroit Lions.