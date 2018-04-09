Former Giants, Dolphins RB Orleans Darkwa to visit Patriots

Free-agent running back Orleans Darkwa is visiting the New England Patriots on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Darkwa enjoyed a career season with the New York Giants in 2017, posting personal bests in carries (171), rushing yards (751) and touchdowns (five). He highlighted the campaign with a strong finale in which he rushed 20 times for 154 yards and a score in the Giants' 18-10 win over the Washington Redskins.

The 26-year-old has rushed for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns in 52 career games with the Giants and Miami Dolphins.

Darkwa could provide depth to a Patriots' backfield that lost versatile Dion Lewis in free agency to the Tennessee Titans. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis rushed 180 times for a team-leading 896 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Patriots while also catching 32 passes for 214 yards.

The Patriots added former Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill in the offseason. He joins Rex Burkhead, James White and Mike Gillislee in the backfield.