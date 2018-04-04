Tom Brady wasn't against New England Patriots trading away Brandin Cooks

Quarterback Tom Brady wasn't against the New England Patriots trading away their top wide receiver from last season, according to a report by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Per a source informed of the situation, Rapoport reported that the 41-year-old Brady had no qualms with the decision for the Patriots to send speedy receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick (No. 136 overall) to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. New England received the 23rd overall selection in the first round of this year's draft and a sixth-round draft pick (No. 198).

The Patriots now have two first-round picks and two second-round selections in the 2018 NFL Draft, a total of four in the top 63. By comparison, they only had four picks in all of last year's draft.

Per the report, the Patriots didn't see Cooks as a true No. 1 wide receiver despite him leading the team in offensive snaps (92.7 percent), targets (114), receptions (65), yards (1,082), yards per catch (16.6), and touchdowns (seven).

Last season, Cooks had 16 receptions on passes thrown 20 yards or more downfield. That tied DeAndre Hopkins for the most such catches in the NFL.

Despite his production, Cooks' route-running wasn't precise and didn't mesh with the Patriots' spacing, according to Rapoport.

Cooks, 24, had one catch in the Patriots' 41-33 loss in Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles before he left the game with a concussion.

New England acquired Cooks from the New Orleans Saints in a March 2017 trade that sent the Patriots' first-round pick (No. 32 overall) to the Saints.

The Patriots' wide receiver depth consists of Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley McCarron and Cody Hollister.