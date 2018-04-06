QB Rudolph visits Patriots; Bills next

Former Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph worked out for the New England Patriots and has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills this weekend, according to the NFL Network.

Rudolph, projected as a possible first-round pick, also has visited the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots traded quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett in the last year and are looking at Rudolph as possibly the latest backup to Tom Brady.

New England holds the No. 23 and 31 overall selections in the first round, as well as picks 43 and 63 in Round 2.

The Bills have the No. 12 overall pick after a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals moved them up from No. 21 overall. Buffalo also has the No. 22 overall pick.