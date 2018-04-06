Home / Sports News / NFL

Los Angeles Rams CB Kayvon Webster will be released by team

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 6, 2018 at 7:08 PM
The Los Angeles Rams will release cornerback Kayvon Webster, ESPN reported Friday.

Webster started a career-high 11 games in 2017 for the Rams before a torn Achilles tendon ended his season in January. It was his first year with Los Angeles after spending the previous four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Rams upgraded their secondary in the offseason by acquiring cornerbacks Marcus Peters from Kansas City and Aqib Talib from Denver in trades.

Webster, 27, not only is recovering from the Achilles injury, but underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum.

A third-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2013, Webster had 38 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in 2017. He signed a two-year contract before last season with the Rams and was due to make $3 million for 2018.

