Report: Rams want to extend Cooks right away

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 4, 2018 at 3:52 PM
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks won't be introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams until later on Wednesday, but the team already is talking about extending his contract before the 2018 season, a team source told the NFL Network.

Acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, Cooks is set to earn $8.5 million in 2018, the final year of his rookie contract.

The Rams also received a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 136 overall) in this year's draft from the Patriots in exchange for the 23rd overall selection in the first round and a sixth-round pick (No. 198).

Cooks led the Patriots in offensive snaps (92.7 percent), targets (114), receptions (65), yards (1,082), yards per catch (16.6), and touchdowns (seven) last season.

The 24-year-old Cooks had 16 receptions on passes thrown 20 yards or more downfield. That tied DeAndre Hopkins for the most such catches in the NFL.

The Rams also acquired cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, adding approximately $35.2 million to their payroll.

The Rams want to reduce the impact on their salary cap number until next year, when their payroll situation will become much more favorable.

