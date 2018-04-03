FOX wants Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Thursday Night Football games

With Peyton Manning declining FOX's offer to be the lead analyst for its Thursday Night Football games, the network is turning its attention to its No. 1 team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the New York Post reported.

Negotiations are just beginning, but FOX will be asking Buck and Aikman to work Thursday games in addition to their Sunday games. Aikman and Buck do not want to split up, per the Post.

FOX wants to have its broadcast team for Thursday's games established by May. It has paid $3.3 billion to have the Thursday night games for five years.

It is unclear what FOX would offer Buck and Aikman and whether the network would relieve them of some Sunday games.

Buck already misses some NFL Sundays because he works the World Series and League Championship Series.

Manning had earlier turned down ESPN's offer to be an analyst for Monday night games.