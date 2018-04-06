Even while faking it, Rams' Donald staying sharp

The NFL's top defensive player has figured out a novel approach to sharpen his game even further.

Los Angeles Rams tackle Aaron Donald, an almost unblockable one-on-one defender, has been honing his immense skills with a novel offseason workout approach: working with knives.

A video that surfaced on social media last week showed Donald taking a defensive posture in one-on-one drills against a man wielding a knife -- a regiment designed to help boost hand-eye coordination among other things.

Yet, with the possible concern of anyone duplicating his routine, Donald posted a video on the team's official Twitter page Thursday to make sure anyone trying it at home realizes the knives were made of plastic.

"Everybody see? It's not real," said Donald, smiling as he pretended to stab himself in the arm. "It's not real. It's fake. ... You can't die with this. It just hurts when it hits you, though."

Donald was the first Rams player to earn AP Defensive Player of the Year after he amassed 52 tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, a team-best five forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games this past season.

The former University of Pittsburgh standout also was named first-team All-Pro for the third straight year and to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

Donald figures to be part of an even more imposing unit after Los Angeles added another Pro Bowl defensive tackle in Ndamukong Suh during free agency.

The Rams have been one of the more active teams during the offseason, acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib in trades.

With the glut of elite talent being amassed by general manager Les Snead, an obvious question is how the team will be able to re-sign Donald, who is entering the final season of his contract.

"(None) of it affects Aaron Donald," Snead said of the multiple acquisitions, per the team's website. "He's one of 53 and as I said plenty of times before, we've got that budgeted into the budget. We didn't do all this and forget about him for sure."