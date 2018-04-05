Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks: 'I'm extremely blessed for this opportunity'

New Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks spoiled a good story with the truth during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Cooks and Rams quarterback Jared Goff had been working together in the offseason, with Goff throwing passes to Cooks as they built up some chemistry.

Cooks said Thursday that he has seen Goff throw, but that's it.

"Jared and I have met a few times," Cooks said. "We are fortunate to have the same agent. I've seen him throw. We plan on [working together] soon. Ask me in a couple weeks, and I'll let you know."

Cooks was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. The Rams also received a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 136 overall) in this year's draft from the Patriots in exchange for the 23rd overall selection in the first round and a sixth-round pick (No. 198).

The 24-year-old Cooks led the Patriots in offensive snaps (92.7 percent), targets (114), receptions (65), yards (1,082), yards per catch (16.6), and touchdowns (seven) last season.

He says he is happy with the trade, and the Rams reportedly are already working on a long-term contract extension for him.

"It's part of the game. I'm extremely blessed for this opportunity to be part of a special organization that's on the rise," Cooks said. "As far as making this home, absolutely I would love to do that, and at the end of the day that will take care of itself. I just want to go to work and help this team win."

There is no question that Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead know all about Cooks.

McVay said he has been watching Cooks all the way back to his days at Oregon State, and admitted the departure of Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, played a role in looking for another deep threat.

"We have been a fan of Brandin for a long time," McVay said. "He's played in two offenses [New England and New Orleans] that we respect a lot. He kind of fits any system, but has specific traits that we look for in an X receiver."

Cooks is the latest in a series of significant moves made by the Rams during the offseason. They previously traded for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, then signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Snead noted the moves were made with the long term in mind.

"[The] 2018 [season] is important, but a lot of the players we've acquired are young," Snead said, "and we'd like to take advantage of that in '19, '20, '21. Sean and I have been saying, 'Just because we've had a flashy offseason, doesn't mean we're any better.'"