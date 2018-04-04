Cassel agrees to deal with Lions

Quarterback Matt Cassel has agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions, multiple media sources reported on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Cassel will back up starter Matthew Stafford for the Lions, who also have quarterback Jake Rudock on the roster and waived quarterback Alek Torgerson on Wednesday.

Cassel was released by the Tennessee Titans on March 9 after backing up Marcus Mariota the last two seasons. Cassel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft and also has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

In his 13 NFL seasons, Cassell has passed for 17,499 yards and 104 touchdowns, with 81 interceptions in 106 games, 81 of them starts.