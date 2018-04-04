Darnold to visit Browns; Rosen, Allen on deck

The Cleveland Browns' carousel of pre-draft quarterbacks will turn to Sam Darnold on Wednesday when the USC star pays a visit to Berea, Ohio.

The Browns, who hosted reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma on Tuesday, are also expecting visits from UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen later this week. Louisville's Lamar Jackson will meet with the Browns next week, per Cleveland.com.

The Browns own the top overall pick and fourth selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Darnold is viewed as the top overall prospect in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang in his most recent Big Board. Rang lists Rosen as second, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

The 20-year-old Darnold completed 303 of 480 passes for 4,143 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season. He threw 31 touchdown passes as a redshirt freshman.

Cleveland's quarterback carousel has been in motion for nearly two decades, and that continued into the offseason.

Tyrod Taylor, who was the Buffalo Bills' primary quarterback over the last three seasons, was acquired by the Browns last month. The 28-year-old Taylor played in 15 games for the Bills last year and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Taylor is joined by quarterback Drew Stanton, who has started 17 games and appeared in 38 total during his NFL career with the Detroit Lions (2007-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). He has completed 345 of 659 passes for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns.