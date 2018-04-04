RGIII agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

Quarterback Robert Griffin III agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Wednesday.

"He came in last week, worked out. Had a real good workout and we were able to come to an agreement late yesterday," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said of Griffin on Wednesday. "He will probably be here early next week to sign the deal."

Griffin was quick to confirm the agreement over social media, posting "#PlayLikeARaven" on Twitter.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year reportedly was offered a contract by the Ravens last offseason, but he ultimately turned them down and remained out of football.

Coach John Harbaugh is glad that Griffin accepted the deal this time around and joins a Ravens' roster that has only Josh Woodrum to back up Joe Flacco. Woodrum spent all of last season on the practice squad and has never thrown a regular-season pass.

"(Griffin is) a very talented quarterback who's had a lot of success in this league early on," Harbaugh said. "So we're excited about it. We felt like we needed a No. 2 quarterback. You look at the veteran quarterbacks out there ... I mean, where we're at right now, I'm pretty excited about this player. I'm really feeling like we got a steal."

Griffin completed 59.2 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games during the 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns.

The 28-year-old Griffin led the Browns to their last win -- over the then-San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve 2016 -- but was released on March 10, 2017, after Cleveland acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Griffin spent four seasons in Washington after being selected with the second overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.