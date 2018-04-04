Manziel blames Browns for failure to do homework

Johnny Manziel blamed the Cleveland Browns for failing to realize they selected a quarterback that liked to improvise when the team chose him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"If Cleveland did any of their homework, they would have known I wasn't a guy who came in every day and watched film," Manziel said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show. "I wasn't a guy who really knew the X's and O's of football."

While it's curious for Manziel to be pointing the finger at others given his track record, the quarterback told Patrick that he would look for a chance in the CFL if one in the NFL doesn't materialize. Manziel is currently is practicing in The Spring League.

Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy while at Texas A&M in 2012. He was selected with the 22nd overall pick in 2014, but soon afterward ran into plenty of issues off the field and a lack of NFL success on it.

The 25-year-old Manziel played 15 games for the Browns and completed 57 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven fumbles.

Off the field, Manziel was investigated by Dallas police in 2016 for domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped when he agreed to undergo counseling.

Manziel entered a rehabilitation center in 2015 and was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He last played in the NFL in 2015 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League hold his negotiating rights.