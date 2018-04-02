Home / Sports News / NFL

Chicago Bears re-sign RB Benny Cunningham

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 2, 2018 at 7:57 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Running back Benny Cunningham re-signed with the Chicago Bears, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The 27-year-old Cunningham, who is a third-down back and important special-teams player, visited with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to The Advocate, but he opted to return to the Bears.

Cunningham had just nine rushing attempts for 29 yards last season, but he caught 20 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. He also returned seven kicks for 147 yards.

In his five-year NFL career, he has rushed for 777 yards and has caught 113 passes for 992 yards and three scores.

Cunningham played his first four seasons for the Rams.

The Bears signed Cunningham to a one-year contract last year.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden had personality conflict with Marquette King Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden had personality conflict with Marquette King
Todd Marinovich: Former USC QB arrested in Orange County Todd Marinovich: Former USC QB arrested in Orange County
Denver Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders, Von Miller play April Fools' Day trick on fans Denver Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders, Von Miller play April Fools' Day trick on fans
Notre Dame wins women's basketball title on buzzer beater Notre Dame wins women's basketball title on buzzer beater
Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly shares Easter message, walks for first time after surgery Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly shares Easter message, walks for first time after surgery