Chicago Bears re-sign RB Benny Cunningham

Running back Benny Cunningham re-signed with the Chicago Bears, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The 27-year-old Cunningham, who is a third-down back and important special-teams player, visited with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, according to The Advocate, but he opted to return to the Bears.

Cunningham had just nine rushing attempts for 29 yards last season, but he caught 20 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. He also returned seven kicks for 147 yards.

In his five-year NFL career, he has rushed for 777 yards and has caught 113 passes for 992 yards and three scores.

Cunningham played his first four seasons for the Rams.

The Bears signed Cunningham to a one-year contract last year.