Chicago Bears sign CB Kyle Fuller to four-year deal

The Chicago Bears signed cornerback Kyle Fuller to a four-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes four days after the Bears matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for Fuller, whose new deal with Chicago is worth $56 million, including $18 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

"We could not be happier to have Kyle under contract for four more years," Chicago general manager Ryan Pace said. "We feel he is an ascending player on our top 10 defense and we look forward to him having many more productive seasons here in Chicago."

The Bears put the transition tag on Fuller earlier this month with a one-year salary of $12.9 million. That gave Chicago the right to match any offer Fuller received.

Fuller has been a starter in all three of his seasons with the Bears and has eight career interceptions. That includes two picks he made while starting all 16 games in 2017.