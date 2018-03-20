Home / Sports News / NFL

Chicago Bears sign CB Kyle Fuller to four-year deal

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 20, 2018 at 6:47 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Chicago Bears signed cornerback Kyle Fuller to a four-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes four days after the Bears matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for Fuller, whose new deal with Chicago is worth $56 million, including $18 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

"We could not be happier to have Kyle under contract for four more years," Chicago general manager Ryan Pace said. "We feel he is an ascending player on our top 10 defense and we look forward to him having many more productive seasons here in Chicago."

The Bears put the transition tag on Fuller earlier this month with a one-year salary of $12.9 million. That gave Chicago the right to match any offer Fuller received.

Fuller has been a starter in all three of his seasons with the Bears and has eight career interceptions. That includes two picks he made while starting all 16 games in 2017.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off perplexing alley-oop dunk Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off perplexing alley-oop dunk
Thon Maker stuffs J.R. Smith after series of dribble moves Thon Maker stuffs J.R. Smith after series of dribble moves
Floyd Mayweather says he is going to apply for MMA license Floyd Mayweather says he is going to apply for MMA license
Denver Broncos trade QB Trevor Siemian to Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos trade QB Trevor Siemian to Minnesota Vikings
NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB
Photos