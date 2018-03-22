Chicago Bears re-sign LB John Timu

The Chicago Bears re-signed linebacker John Timu to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Timu, who recorded 16 tackles and a pass deflection in 11 games last season.

Timu joins inside linebackers Danny Trevathan, Nick Kwiatkoski and Jerrell Freeman on the Bears' roster.

The 25-year-old Timu has collected 53 tackles in 29 career games with Chicago since signing with the team in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington.

Timu, who is listed at 6-foot and 245 pounds, also had two fumble recoveries in one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his rookie season.