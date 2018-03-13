Reports: TE Burton to sign with Bears

Tight end Trey Burton is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Chicago Bears, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Burton etched his name into Philadelphia lore last month for his part in the "Philly Special" during Super Bowl LII.

The 26-year-old threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles following a reverse handoff to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead over the New England Patriots late in the second quarter. The team went on to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history with a 41-33 triumph.

Burton is the latest addition to a revamped Bears offense that also is expected to acquire wide receiver Allen Robinson. The former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver will sign a three-year, $42 million contract with $25 million guaranteed, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Both contracts cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Burton reeled in 23 passes for 248 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 15 games last season. He plays behind Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz and Brent Celek on the Eagles' depth chart, but saw his snaps increase while Ertz recovered from a concussion sustained against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

Burton has 63 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns in 61 career games.