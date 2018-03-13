Albert Wilson: Miami Dolphins to sign free agent WR

March 13 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will sign free agent wide receiver Albert Wilson on Wednesday, when the NFL's free agency period begins.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Wilson intends to sign a three-year, $24 million pact with the AFC East franchise.

The move comes after the Dolphins agreed to trade Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns last week. That trade also becomes official Wednesday. The Dolphins acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in that exchange.

Wilson, 25, had a career-best 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions in 13 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He started seven games for the AFC West squad. For his career, Wilson has 124 catches for 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns in 55 games. He has 26 career starts.

The Georgia State product entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent. He also attended Port St. Lucie High School in Florida.

Landry's absence leaves a significant void for the Dolphins at the slot receiver position. The three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 112 receptions in 2017. He turned those catches into 987 yards and a career-high nine scores. Landry averaged 8.8 yards per reception, while Wilson averaged 13.2 yards per catch on his 42 grabs.

Kenny Stills will be the top returning pass-catcher for the Dolphins in 2018. Last season, Stills had 58 catches for 847 yards and six scores after re-signing with the franchise in the offseason on a four-year, $32 million pact.

The Dolphins were the second-worst team in the AFC last season when it came to yards per catch last season, averaging 10.2 yards per reception.