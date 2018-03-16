Chicago Bears cap day with Aaron Lynch signing

The Chicago Bears added a sixth free agent Thursday by signing defensive end Aaron Lynch to a one-year contract.

Lynch was signed a day after the Bears signed wide receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, tight end Trey Burton, backup quarterback Chase Daniel and kicker Cody Parkey on the first day of free agency.

Lynch spent his first four seasons with the 49ers, who drafted him in the fifth round. He recorded six sacks as a rookie under new Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and notched 6.5 sacks in his second season before struggling in the last two seasons.

Lynch was limited to seven games in each of the last two seasons and served a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy in 2016. He missed nearly two months with a strained calf last season.

In 44 regular-season games with San Francisco, Lynch has 64 tackles and 15 sacks.