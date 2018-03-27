Chicago Bears re-sign Marcus Cooper, Patrick Scales

The Chicago Bears re-signed cornerback Marcus Cooper and long snapper Patrick Scales, the team announced Tuesday.

The Bears released Cooper on March 14 before re-signing him to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with incentives, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM reported.

Last year, the Bears signed Cooper to a three-year, $16 million deal. He started the first four games of the 2017 season before he was sidelined for one game by a back injury. When Cooper returned, he was unable to regain his starting job.

Cooper started 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, when he had four interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

Scales was an exclusive rights free agent after spending last season on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He served as the team's long snapper in 2016 and played five games in 2015.